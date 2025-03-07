Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

