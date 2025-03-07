Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 920 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

