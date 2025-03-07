Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 900 ($11.60) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 692.50 ($8.92).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 804.80 ($10.37) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20 ($6.92). The firm has a market cap of £69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 609.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.96.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a negative return on equity of 78.08% and a net margin of 13.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 12,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £76,257.72 ($98,270.26). Also, insider Angela Strank acquired 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.48) per share, for a total transaction of £49,606.40 ($63,925.77). Insiders have bought a total of 7,069 shares of company stock worth $5,158,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

