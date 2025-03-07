Aviva (LON:AV) Given New GBX 635 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.93) to GBX 635 ($8.18) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 585.67 ($7.55).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 535.80 ($6.90) on Thursday. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 ($5.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.36.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aviva had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 988 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,594.20 ($5,920.36). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

