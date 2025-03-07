Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 520 ($6.70).

HTG stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.76) on Thursday. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 277 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.37 ($6.00). The company has a market cap of £598.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 327.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 343.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

Located in 11 countries across four continents, we manufacture components, technology systems and precision parts globally.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

