Just Group (LON:JUST) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.58) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.
