Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

VYGR stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 over the last quarter. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

