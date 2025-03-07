Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $138.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

VRT opened at $81.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

