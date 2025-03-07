Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 12,836,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,622,000 after buying an additional 114,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,483,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,935,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after purchasing an additional 895,304 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,239,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.