Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Cut to $1,400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,272.03 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,142.91 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,292.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

