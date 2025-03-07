Robert W. Baird Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $203.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $221.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $284.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

ICLR stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in ICON Public by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICON Public by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

