Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Price Performance

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $5,214,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mosaic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.