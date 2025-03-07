Analyzing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -17.68% -17.54% -13.79% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $175.60 million 1.07 -$49.77 million ($0.34) -6.35 MicroCloud Hologram $234.30 million 0.37 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

This table compares TrueCar and MicroCloud Hologram”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MicroCloud Hologram has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar.

Volatility & Risk

TrueCar has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueCar and MicroCloud Hologram, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 2 3 0 2.60 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 0.00

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 114.12%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

