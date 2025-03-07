Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Head to Head Review

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Q2 and Mobivity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Q2 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 7 9 0 2.56 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $105.27, indicating a potential upside of 36.50%. Given Q2’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Mobivity.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Q2 has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Q2 and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -5.53% 0.85% 0.33% Mobivity -218.89% N/A -495.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Mobivity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Mobivity”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $696.46 million 6.72 -$38.54 million ($0.65) -118.64 Mobivity $6.98 million 3.54 -$12.06 million ($0.15) -2.34

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Q2 beats Mobivity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, premium treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-native, real-time core processing platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Mobivity

(Get Free Report)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights and power Connected Rewards interactions. It also operates as a Software-as-a-Service platform used by convenience and quick service restaurant brands to build and engage with their customers; and enables and powers incentivized programs in digital environments. In addition, its platform offers POS data capture, analytics, offers and promotions, predictive offers, personalized receipt promotions, customized mobile messaging, belly loyalty, and other services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online through its website. The company is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.