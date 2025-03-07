Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $13.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

