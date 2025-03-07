Analysts Set Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Price Target at $10.95

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Haleon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haleon

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Haleon Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 230,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 74,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 250,169 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 475,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 246,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 475,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.39 on Friday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.