Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.15. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,550.46. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,358. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth about $6,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.