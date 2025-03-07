Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 10th (NASDAQ:TDTH)

Trident Digital Tech’s (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 10th. Trident Digital Tech had issued 1,800,000 shares in its IPO on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Trident Digital Tech Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDTH opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43. Trident Digital Tech has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trident Digital Tech stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:TDTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Trident Digital Tech Company Profile

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

