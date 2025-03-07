Nebius Group’s (NBIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS
Nebius Group Stock Down 11.2 %
Nebius Group Company Profile
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nebius Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.