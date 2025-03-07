Reviewing Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies 142.15% -497.96% 41.53% Andrea Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies $1.06 million 4.16 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Andrea Electronics $1.96 million 0.00 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Andrea Electronics.

Summary

Global Technologies beats Andrea Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. The company develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. Its DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer’s standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

