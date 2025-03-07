Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 263,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,665,117.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,491,654.80. This represents a 26.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,223 shares of company stock worth $4,519,362 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

