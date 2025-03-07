Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Mattel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Mattel has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.