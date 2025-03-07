GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

AAPB stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

