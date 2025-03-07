Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

