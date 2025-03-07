Viant Technology’s (DSP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $946.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.04 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $267,967.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,786.24. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viant Technology by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,662 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

