Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TTAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Titan America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Titan America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTAM

Titan America Price Performance

Titan America Company Profile

Titan America stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Titan America has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.