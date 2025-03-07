Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

TSE ACQ opened at C$16.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.95. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54. The firm has a market cap of C$376.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

