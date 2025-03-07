United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United-Guardian by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

