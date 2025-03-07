United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ UG opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is 92.11%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
