COMPASS Pathways’ (CMPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.29. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.72.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

