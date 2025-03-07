CalciMedica’s (CALC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. CalciMedica has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalciMedica by 51.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CalciMedica by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CalciMedica by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

