Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Talos Energy traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2948282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

