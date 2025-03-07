StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upgraded Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gaia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

