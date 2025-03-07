North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

