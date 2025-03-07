North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NRT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.43% and a return on equity of 537.09%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than North European Oil Royalty Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.