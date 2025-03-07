Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

