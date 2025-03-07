BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE Trading Up 11.3 %

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297,322.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

