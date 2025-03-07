BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Trading Up 11.3 %
NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297,322.30, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67.
BIOLASE Company Profile
