Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 79,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

