Insider Buying: Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Purchases 55,050 Shares of Stock

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) insider Habib Annous acquired 55,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £148,635 ($191,539.95).

Hammerson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 258.43 ($3.33) on Friday. Hammerson Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250.40 ($3.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 10.65.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 19.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hammerson had a negative net margin of 346.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current year.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

