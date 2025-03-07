Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Acquires £5,038.41 in Stock

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) insider Alexander John Abrey bought 167,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,492.80).

Alexander John Abrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Alexander John Abrey acquired 540,540 shares of Eden Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($27,862.89).

Eden Research Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eden Research stock opened at GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.92. Eden Research plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

