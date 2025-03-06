Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.81, with a volume of 68646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The stock has a market cap of C$632.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.68 per share, with a total value of C$150,545.43. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$47,668.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,480 shares of company stock worth $876,540. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

