Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.22. Approximately 122,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 230,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELVN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $146,207.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,395.61. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,117 shares of company stock valued at $949,435. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

