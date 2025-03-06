Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$102.22 and last traded at C$100.91, with a volume of 170275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$101.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$90.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

