Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.48. 457,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,334,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.07 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 4.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 429,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

