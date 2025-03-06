Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 257,100 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Nano Labs Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Nano Labs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Nano Labs has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $23.50.
About Nano Labs
