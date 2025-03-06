XP Factory (LON:XPF) Shares Up 11.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 1,131,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 237,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £20.14 million, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.32.

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.26) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. XP Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XP Factory Plc will post 109.9999995 earnings per share for the current year.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

