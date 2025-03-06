StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NEWZ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies.

