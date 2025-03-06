Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $5.13. Approximately 3,785,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,291,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quantum Computing during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

