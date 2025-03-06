Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $93.63. Approximately 116,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,127,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 29.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $795,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 70,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.