Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $916.01 and last traded at $920.26. 863,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,105,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $929.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $822.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $848.61. The company has a market cap of $863.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

