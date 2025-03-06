Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.4% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

