Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 6th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that develop and apply technologies based on nanoscale materials and processes. These companies are often involved in industries such as electronics, healthcare, energy, and materials science, and investing in these stocks provides exposure to innovations that could potentially transform traditional sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.99. 127,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,562. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,580. The company has a market cap of $311.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.08. NVE has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $90.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 112,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 1,373,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,953,132. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.45. 8,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,097. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

